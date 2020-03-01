Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

CSCO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.93. The company had a trading volume of 80,032,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,031,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $169.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,448. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

