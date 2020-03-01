Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stake Lowered by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,352 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 30.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,671,790. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

NYSE WMT traded down $2.72 on Friday, reaching $107.68. 17,194,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,135,784. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $313.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.00%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

