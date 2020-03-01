Western Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $273,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard Johan Hart acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RRGB traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.50. 415,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,852. The company has a market capitalization of $345.61 million, a P/E ratio of -45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.25. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.78.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $302.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RRGB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

