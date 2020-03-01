Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.0% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KMX. Argus lifted their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMX stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.31. 2,561,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,574. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

