Western Wealth Management LLC Has $283,000 Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $5,952,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,213.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total transaction of $1,009,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at $14,980,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,039 shares of company stock worth $37,812,724. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $326.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $362.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.74.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

