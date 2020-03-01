Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $295,000 in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Noodles & Co at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the 4th quarter worth $1,540,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 32,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 97,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

NASDAQ:NDLS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.12. 693,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,187. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. Noodles & Co has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $361.90 million, a P/E ratio of 270.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Noodles & Co had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

