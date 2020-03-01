Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,552. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

