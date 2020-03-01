Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 244 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 11,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 42,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.72. 8,619,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,877. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $104.73 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,988 shares of company stock valued at $15,142,199 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

