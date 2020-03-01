Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,127 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,969,000 after buying an additional 3,516,984 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,028,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,705,000 after buying an additional 1,891,559 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,223,000 after buying an additional 1,039,163 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $23,846,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,362,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.54. 9,564,275 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

