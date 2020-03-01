Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SRLN traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $45.43. 2,048,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,391. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.22. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $45.31 and a one year high of $46.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.