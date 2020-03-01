Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,083 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,858,000 after buying an additional 224,656 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Chubb by 32.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 176.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

CB traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,792,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,047. The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.84 and a 200 day moving average of $155.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $131.63 and a 1 year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,956. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

