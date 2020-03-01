Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,914,000 after buying an additional 219,627 shares in the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,654,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,686,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,287,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 54,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,732,000 after buying an additional 52,214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,630. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $184.64 and a 52-week high of $226.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.70.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

