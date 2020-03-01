Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 373 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,447,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 441,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after acquiring an additional 25,520 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 104,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 17,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,255,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,128. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.61. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $68.47.

