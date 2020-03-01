Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 386 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of VF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $418,152,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,772,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,654,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,758,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56,367 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,544,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,353,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research upped their target price on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on VF in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

NYSE:VFC traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $72.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,149,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,685. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.86. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other VF news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

