Western Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $508,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 13,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,719.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SRE traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.78. 3,943,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $119.94 and a 12-month high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.92 and a 200-day moving average of $148.11.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.08%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

