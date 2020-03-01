Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WIT. ValuEngine upgraded Wipro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wipro from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wipro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Wipro has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $3.82.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Wipro has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,522,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 2,624,808 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,811,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Wipro by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,255 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,994,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,456 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,982,000. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

