Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $39.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC raised PagSeguro Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PagSeguro Digital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised PagSeguro Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.40.

PagSeguro Digital stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,542,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,413. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 458.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

