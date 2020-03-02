Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (ASX:CWY) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (ASX:CWY) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Cleanaway Waste Management’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Shares of ASX:CWY opened at A$2.31 ($1.64) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.63. Cleanaway Waste Management has a 12 month low of A$1.63 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of A$2.53 ($1.79). The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.05. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42.
Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile
Recommended Story: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.