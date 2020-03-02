Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (ASX:CWY) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (ASX:CWY) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Cleanaway Waste Management’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Shares of ASX:CWY opened at A$2.31 ($1.64) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.63. Cleanaway Waste Management has a 12 month low of A$1.63 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of A$2.53 ($1.79). The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.05. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42.

Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. Its Solids segment offers collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, and construction and demolition waste; medical and washroom services; resource recovery and recycling facilities; and commodities trading, secure product destruction, and quarantine treatment services.

