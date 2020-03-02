Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (1.10) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (1.10) (($0.01)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

FOXT stock traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 78 ($1.03). 331,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,460. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 86.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 69.28. Foxtons Group has a 1 year low of GBX 47.90 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 98 ($1.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $217.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73.

In other Foxtons Group news, insider Alan Giles bought 35,557 shares of Foxtons Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £24,889.90 ($32,741.25).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Friday.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services.

