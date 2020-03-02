HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the January 30th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,369,000 after acquiring an additional 707,576 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,372,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,872,000 after acquiring an additional 115,358 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,476,000 after acquiring an additional 189,773 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 4.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,925,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,418,000 after acquiring an additional 87,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD Supply stock traded up $1.52 on Monday, hitting $39.54. 1,258,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,297. HD Supply has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HDS. Bank of America cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

