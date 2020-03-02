High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

HLF stock opened at C$7.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.39. High Liner Foods has a 52 week low of C$6.83 and a 52 week high of C$12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.51. The firm has a market cap of $246.03 million and a P/E ratio of 19.92.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

