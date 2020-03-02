Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Upgraded at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $10.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HRZN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a hold rating and a $13.10 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.92.

HRZN traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. 432,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,395. The firm has a market cap of $157.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $13.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

