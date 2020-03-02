i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IIIV. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub cut i3 Verticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research cut i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.60.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 127,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,059. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. i3 Verticals’s revenue was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56 shares in the company, valued at $1,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 189,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 355,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.