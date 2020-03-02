InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Short Interest Up 6.8% in February

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the January 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.00. 386,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,571. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.94. InterDigital Wireless has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $72.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.85.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $102.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 36.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 1,858.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

