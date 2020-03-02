JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.

GCAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gain Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gain Capital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gain Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of Gain Capital stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.93. 1,526,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Gain Capital has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.27.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. Gain Capital had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Gain Capital will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Gain Capital’s payout ratio is -25.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gain Capital by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 77,126 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gain Capital by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Gain Capital by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gain Capital by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 380,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 72,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

