KeyCorp Cuts Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $17.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.40 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Farfetch from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.84.

FTCH stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,310,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,626. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 39.77% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $382.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Farfetch’s revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Farfetch by 7,657.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Farfetch by 23.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Farfetch by 602.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 180,100 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Farfetch during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

