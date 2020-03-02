Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the January 30th total of 4,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

MMP stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.74. 2,480,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,766. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

In other news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

