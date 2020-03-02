Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Marvell Technology Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.96.

Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13,303,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,077,586. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.29. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,604.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

