Patterson Companies’ (PDCO) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Patterson Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

PDCO traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,263. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.63. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,020,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,474,000 after purchasing an additional 157,551 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 377,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 59,768 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 8.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

