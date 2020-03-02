Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.13.

RDFN traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.62. 1,482,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,472. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $945,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $635,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,021,878.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,940. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Redfin by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,060 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Redfin by 18.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Redfin by 45.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Redfin by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,001,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,499 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Redfin by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

