Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

Eventbrite stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $13.92. 2,463,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,339. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.31. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $32.82.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Eventbrite’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eventbrite news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,626,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,809,000 after purchasing an additional 318,561 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 78,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

