Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTCMKTS:SCBH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTCMKTS:SCBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Seacoast Commerce Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

SCBH opened at $17.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. Seacoast Commerce Banc has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter.

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings operates as a bank holding company for Seacoast Commerce Bank that provides various banking products and services principally to small and middle market businesses and individuals in California. Its deposits products include checking, investors' money market, basic money market, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

