Short Interest in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Increases By 6.7%

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 351,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 30th total of 329,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 131,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $2,226,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Chin sold 47,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $914,450.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,007 shares of company stock worth $7,317,449 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:HARP traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 87,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $377.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

