Short Interest in IAA (NYSE:IAA) Expands By 6.9%

IAA (NYSE:IAA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the January 30th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in IAA in the third quarter worth approximately $5,504,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in IAA during the second quarter worth approximately $398,867,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in IAA by 444.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in IAA during the third quarter worth approximately $8,527,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in IAA by 12.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the period.

NYSE:IAA traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.62. The stock had a trading volume of 859,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,912. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $44.81. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

