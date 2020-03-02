Stephens Trims Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Target Price to $69.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GKOS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Glaukos from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Glaukos from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Glaukos from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Glaukos from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.11.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.27. 1,644,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,326. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.28 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.32. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $84.65.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. Glaukos had a net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Glaukos by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,340,000 after buying an additional 50,061 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,725,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,014,000 after buying an additional 209,827 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.