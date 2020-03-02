Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 538,400 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 30th total of 504,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of TG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 68,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,971. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Tredegar has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

