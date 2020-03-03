$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.31. Vishay Precision Group reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vishay Precision Group.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins sold 4,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $117,283.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $27.44. The stock had a trading volume of 283,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,812. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $371.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.30.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vishay Precision Group (VPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.