$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.52. Vera Bradley posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.48 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRA. Cowen upgraded Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vera Bradley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, Director P. Michael Miller bought 883,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,379,245.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,907,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,912,737.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $114,622.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 287,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,454. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $14.51.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

