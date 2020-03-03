1,025 Shares in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,171,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 45,842.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period.

SMH traded down $4.48 on Tuesday, hitting $132.06. 7,396,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,082,167. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $97.61 and a twelve month high of $152.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.66.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.