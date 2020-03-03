1,025 Shares in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,171,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 45,842.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SMH traded down $4.48 on Tuesday, hitting $132.06. 7,396,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,082,167. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $97.61 and a twelve month high of $152.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.