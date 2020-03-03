13,008 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,008 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. Intel accounts for approximately 0.7% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.18. 43,102,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,843,736. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $237.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average is $56.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,094. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

