1,489 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,056,000 after purchasing an additional 686,335 shares during the period. HRS Investment Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HRS Investment Holdings LLC now owns 405,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 96,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $14.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $310.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,757,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,432. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $274.10 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

