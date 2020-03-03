155,748 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 155,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,760,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 16.2% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV traded up $4.51 on Monday, reaching $110.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,401,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,332. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.20. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.28 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.