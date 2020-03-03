16,962 Shares in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YMAB. BidaskClub downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $522,120 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YMAB traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.49. 237,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,152. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

