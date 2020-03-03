170,295 Shares in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Bought by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 170,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,000. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises about 4.4% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TL Private Wealth owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,015,000 after acquiring an additional 282,454 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,110,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 458,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCY stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $29.49. 2,320,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,015. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $30.33.

