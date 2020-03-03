19,248 Shares in BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBIO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $527,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 258.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after buying an additional 388,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

BBIO stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $48.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $120,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 30,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $1,077,238.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,685,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,378,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,537,919 in the last three months.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

