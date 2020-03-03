$2.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to post earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Caterpillar posted earnings of $2.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $9.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $10.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.47.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.38. 6,356,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Caterpillar has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $150.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,912,310,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after buying an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $754,296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Caterpillar by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,943,000 after buying an additional 230,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after buying an additional 2,347,888 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

