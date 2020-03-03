224,057 Shares in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 224,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of Patterson-UTI Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 737,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 311,292 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,857,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.41. 4,117,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,171,925. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -16.16%.

In related news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $61,891.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

