3,501 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $6.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,760,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,881. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $177.00 and a one year high of $210.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.46.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.