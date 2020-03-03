3,882 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 748.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 56,738 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ResMed by 3.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in ResMed by 149.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after buying an additional 55,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. CLSA initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total transaction of $1,047,066.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,887,487.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $199,566.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,544 shares in the company, valued at $4,323,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,436 shares of company stock worth $4,972,153. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.24. 918,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,881. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.81 and a 52 week high of $177.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

