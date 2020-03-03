395 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,339,247,000 after buying an additional 259,880 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Teleflex by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Teleflex by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Teleflex from to in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.42.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total value of $72,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $338,571.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $405,542 over the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFX stock traded down $16.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $337.11. The company had a trading volume of 398,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $374.58 and a 200-day moving average of $356.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $271.56 and a 12-month high of $398.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

